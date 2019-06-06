WATCH | 'Decisively tackling unemployment' - six ways the ANC plans to create jobs

Youth employment programmes

"The ANC government will intensify its efforts to fight youth unemployment and create an empowered youth that can positively contribute with innovation and energy to society and the economy.

"In this regard, we will accelerate the implementation and massification of youth employment programmes such as Tshepo One Million as well as the implementation of national youth services across government."

Removal of work experience requirement

"The removal of work experience requirements for young people for entry-level jobs, especially in the public sector, will be effected without further delay. ANC deployees will ensure the establishment of fully resourced youth development directorates at various spheres of government."

Skilling and reskilling

"The ANC-led government will explore the adoption of employment policy, particularly in low-skills areas. For South Africans to take full advantage of the fourth industrial revolution, the focus will be on skilling and reskilling, especially with regard to ICT."

Cost of data

"The reduction of the cost of data is viewed as urgent and critical."

Magashule did not give much detail on how this would be implemented, but cheaper data means that using the internet to apply for jobs would become easier.