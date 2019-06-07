Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize admits security lapses at Pelonomi hospital

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has called on hospitals to prioritise upgrading basic security.

Mkhize made the call on Friday when he visited the Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital in Bloemfontein, after the alleged attempted rape of an intern doctor on Tuesday evening.

Mkhize first visited the family of the 24-year-old woman to apologise and offer support to her and her family.

"We have been embarrassed by the incident. We believe it should not have happened. We have come here, together with the MEC, the premier and the departmental management and hospital management, to have a sense of what happened.

“Clearly there was a breach of security in terms of what should have been standing security arrangements,” Mkhize said.

He said he understood that the hospital was vast, with various entrances, and there was a lot of movement of students, the community and patients.