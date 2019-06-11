Floyd Shivambu tells Thuli Madonsela to relax, defends Busisiwe Mkhwebane

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu has come to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's defence after Thuli Madonsela questioned her successor's methods.

Last week Mkhwebane said public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had been implicated in her investigation into the rogue unit at revenue service Sars.

TimesLIVE reported that Mkhwebane announced on social media that she had issued Gordhan with a section 7(9) notice about many complaints lodged against him by the EFF.

In the same week, she issued President Cyril Ramaphosa such a notice detailing the findings against him regarding his donation from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.