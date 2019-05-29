Politics

Citrus cake, nuts and cucumber: inside Madonsela and Zille's tea date

29 May 2019 - 10:22 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela and former DA leader Helen Zille had a 'very productive' three-hour tea date.
Image: Twitter/Thuli Madonsela

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela and former DA leader Helen Zille had a "very productive" three-hour conversation over tea with citrus cake, nuts and cucumber on Tuesday.

The pair met up to discuss Zille's recent comments on black privilege.

Zille tweeted about the tea date and said that they both had time to speak, listen and learn.

In her response, Madonsela thanked Zille for opening her home and mind for a "timely conversation".

While more information on the interactions is set to follow, it is certain that the two will have more dates like this again.

Social media have reacted to the date. Here is a snapshot of some top reactions:

