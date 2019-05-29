Citrus cake, nuts and cucumber: inside Madonsela and Zille's tea date
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela and former DA leader Helen Zille had a "very productive" three-hour conversation over tea with citrus cake, nuts and cucumber on Tuesday.
The pair met up to discuss Zille's recent comments on black privilege.
Zille tweeted about the tea date and said that they both had time to speak, listen and learn.
Had a very productive 3-hour tea over citrus cake, cucumber sandwiches and mixed nuts with @ThuliMadonsela3 . We each had a time to speak, listen and learn. More interactions to follow! #LoveSouthAfrica.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) May 28, 2019
In her response, Madonsela thanked Zille for opening her home and mind for a "timely conversation".
Thanks for opening your home and mind for a timely conversation about the complex shadow of our unjust past @helenzille. Thanks also for awesome hospitality #Gratitude https://t.co/baUMjtnyLJ— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) May 28, 2019
While more information on the interactions is set to follow, it is certain that the two will have more dates like this again.
Dialogue is the art of closing the distance between two minds #HighTeaWithZille. The dialogue continues... pic.twitter.com/XtF85nFahP— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) May 28, 2019
Social media have reacted to the date. Here is a snapshot of some top reactions: