Mayors to use public transport? Naah, says Mongamela Bobani

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has scoffed at the call for mayors to use public transport and shuttle services in the sixth parliament.

According to IOL, minister of finance Tito Mboweni and the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma warned mayors to use public transport or shuttles and stop hiring expensive luxury cars.

The call is among new stringent measures to cut costs and it will come into effect from July 1.

According to Mboweni, should local government politicians and officials fail to implement or comply with the new regulations they will be held liable for committing financial misconduct or financial offences, which may be declared criminal offences.

Bobani took to Twitter to react to the new rule. Translated, his tweet reads: "Let's see first."