ANC probe into anti-Cyril election 'plot' to go beyond Ace Magashule ATM claims

The decision to probe the allegations was taken at the party's special national executive committee (NEC) two weeks ago.

Insiders said the probe would go beyond Magashule's involvement in ATM and look at other leaders' role in registering and assisting other smaller parties contest elections in an attempt to reduce the ANC's majority.

Naidoo said on Tuesday night the terms of reference would be ready before the end of the week. The ANC NEC is expected to meet in Cape Town next week to rectify the terms of reference.

A NWC member who attended the meeting said Motlanthe was appointed because he “does not take nonsense” and “is not afraid of anyone”.

“Motlanthe doesn’t listen to nonsense and is impartial, so he will fully look into this,” an ANC leader with knowledge of the decision told TimesLIVE.

He said the matter was too serious to ignore and an independent panel headed by Motlanthe would adequately appraise whether ANC leaders were involved in forming other political parties.