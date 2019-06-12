Ace and the ATM: Mzansi unimpressed Magashule is to be probed by his own party
South Africans have reacted unimpressed to the news that ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is to be investigated by the party over his alleged involvement in the launching of a new political party the African Transformation Movement (ATM).
News24 broke the news on Tuesday that Magashule is suspected of having played a pivotal role in the formation of ATM, to the level that it's believed that he recommended that the word "movement" be included as part of the party’s name.
The investigation will be led by former ANC president Kgalema Motlanthe.
The ANC’s investigation is one of many, as Magashule is facing many other claims of misconduct.
South Africans seem mostly unimpressed that the secretary-general is to be investigated by his own. Here are some of the reactions.
Kgalema Motlanthe to lead a team that will investigate Ace Magashule over allegations that he was involved in the formation of Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi's ATM. pic.twitter.com/cTIUmzI0Mg— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) June 11, 2019
Funny whenever Ace Magashule is being investigated for any wrong doing, the general narrative from South Africans is like "Oh ja he deserved it, he's a criminal" cant say the same thing about the demi-god pharmacist— Tumelo Mapaa 🖤💚💛 (@DjNewSouthAfric) June 11, 2019
This is how Ace Magashule will be expelled or stripped of title and power. I'm pre-judging.— Cecil (@CecilPadayachee) June 11, 2019
ANC to probe Magashule over allegations that he helped form rival partyhttps://t.co/pV8zOzbrZW?
shared via @News24
.@Magashule_Ace There is overwhelmingly evidence against you, linking you to the formation of @ATMovement_SA to weaken the @MYANC and force a recall of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Time to man up and come clean Ace #AceMagashule @MbalulaFikile @CyrilRamaphosa— Ms. Gumede (@THAT_MsGumede) June 12, 2019
I guess the gauntlet is down...— A Daughter of the Most High🙌🏼 (@MahlaseZama) June 12, 2019
The dogs have been unleashed...
The #SG Cde #AceMagashule must go by all means possible whether crook or hook.
Now I can believe #JuliusMalema’s prophecy that Perhaps Cde #CyrilRamaphosa may not be interested in finishing his first term🙄🤔 pic.twitter.com/nkGg9dW01U
So while the @MYANC SG Cde Ace is being investigated, did he step aside to clear his name? Remember that other Comrades were also subjected to the same principle. #AceMagashule— 🎂 June 16🥂🍾 (@KhayaYozi) June 12, 2019
Ace Magashule has his own personal ATM that he built himself 😳😳😳— Vezuchiy Fanashnikov (@fanamokoena) June 11, 2019
@Magashule_Ace is being hated for making sure that the resolutions of @MYANC are implemented by government. Kanjani nje. Then why the 54th ANC conference agreed on them?— 💯RET🆗 (@mduKuPhela) June 11, 2019
So Ta Ace Magashule is being probed by ANC for allegedly having a role in the formation of ATM party? Says ANCWL SG. 🤣🤣. Ace is always in trouble nje. 😭😭— Nhlakanipho Mkhize (@DrMkhize4) June 11, 2019
So Ace Magashule will now be investigated by his own comrades regarding the formation of the ATM.Well it's so convenient,just after Magashule reaffirmed that the Reserve Bank should be https://t.co/17i3Lm7MhF the ANC is against the implementation of its own resolutions. pic.twitter.com/Y1Ya4zKoW7— 2melu Letebele (@letebele_tumelo) June 11, 2019