Politics

Derek Hanekom headed for top 'envoy-like' government post

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised the former minister a position that would not allow him to remain MP

12 June 2019 - 10:43 By QAANITAH HUNTER
Derek Hanekom
Derek Hanekom
Image: Russell Roberts

Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom may have resigned from parliament, but will soon take up a position in the state. 

TimesLIVE understands that President Cyril Ramaphosa offered Hanekom a position in the presidency last week, which led to his resignation from the National Assembly on Tuesday. 

Hanekom is expected to take up an “envoy-like” role in Ramaphosa’s administration after serving in government for 25 years. 

He was excluded from Ramaphosa’s executive announced two weeks ago and said at the time he had no intention of leaving parliament. 

It’s understood that last week the president offered Hanekom a redeployment in the state which would not allow him to stay on as an MP.

Thuli Madonsela to Derek Hanekom: 'Sad to see you go'

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela expressed her sadness at Derek Hanekom's exit.
Politics
1 hour ago

Hanekom - who is an ANC national executive committee member and a national working committee member - is a known ally of Ramaphosa and was part of his campaign to have him elected ANC president in 2017. 

After announcing his executive, Ramaphosa hinted that some former ministers could be redeployed in other areas of government. “I will be finding and seeking ways, suitable ways of getting areas of responsibilities so that they can continue serving our country,” he said at the time. 

Hanekom would not comment on his pending redeployment, only saying on social media that he is ready to start his next chapter quite soon. 

He previously served as minister of science and technology and minister of agriculture and land affairs under former president Nelson Mandela.  

READ MORE:

Derek Hanekom quits as ANC MP, hints at 'a new chapter'

Long-serving cabinet minister Derek Hanekom has tendered his resignation as an African National Congress member of parliament.
Politics
21 hours ago

Ramaphosa's cabinet: seriously, absolutely everything you need to know

The ultimate cabinet guide right here.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Derek Hanekom headed for top 'envoy-like' government post Politics
  2. BREAKING | Mkhwebane confirms Ramaphosa is implicated in Bosasa probe Politics
  3. ANC probe into anti-Cyril election 'plot' to go beyond Ace Magashule ATM claims Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Former NPA boss Nxasana takes the stand Politics
  5. Thuli Madonsela to Derek Hanekom: 'Sad to see you go' Politics

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
X