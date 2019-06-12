Derek Hanekom headed for top 'envoy-like' government post
President Cyril Ramaphosa promised the former minister a position that would not allow him to remain MP
Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom may have resigned from parliament, but will soon take up a position in the state.
TimesLIVE understands that President Cyril Ramaphosa offered Hanekom a position in the presidency last week, which led to his resignation from the National Assembly on Tuesday.
Hanekom is expected to take up an “envoy-like” role in Ramaphosa’s administration after serving in government for 25 years.
He was excluded from Ramaphosa’s executive announced two weeks ago and said at the time he had no intention of leaving parliament.
It’s understood that last week the president offered Hanekom a redeployment in the state which would not allow him to stay on as an MP.
Hanekom - who is an ANC national executive committee member and a national working committee member - is a known ally of Ramaphosa and was part of his campaign to have him elected ANC president in 2017.
After announcing his executive, Ramaphosa hinted that some former ministers could be redeployed in other areas of government. “I will be finding and seeking ways, suitable ways of getting areas of responsibilities so that they can continue serving our country,” he said at the time.
Hanekom would not comment on his pending redeployment, only saying on social media that he is ready to start his next chapter quite soon.
He previously served as minister of science and technology and minister of agriculture and land affairs under former president Nelson Mandela.