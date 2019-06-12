Derek Hanekom headed for top 'envoy-like' government post

Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom may have resigned from parliament, but will soon take up a position in the state.

TimesLIVE understands that President Cyril Ramaphosa offered Hanekom a position in the presidency last week, which led to his resignation from the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Hanekom is expected to take up an “envoy-like” role in Ramaphosa’s administration after serving in government for 25 years.

He was excluded from Ramaphosa’s executive announced two weeks ago and said at the time he had no intention of leaving parliament.

It’s understood that last week the president offered Hanekom a redeployment in the state which would not allow him to stay on as an MP.