Derek Hanekom quits as ANC MP, hints at 'a new chapter'

Long-serving cabinet minister Derek Hanekom has tendered his resignation as an ANC member of parliament.

In a brief statement shared via Twitter on Tuesday, the office of the ANC chief whip in parliament "confirms having received the resignation letter of former minister of tourism comrade Derek Hanekom as an ANC member of parliament".

Hanekom was dropped as a cabinet minister in May after the 2019 general elections. The Sunday Times reported at the time that President Cyril Ramaphosa had told Hanekom he soon would be redeployed to another position.

Hanekom hinted a day ago that a change was imminent, tweeting "I am ready to start my next chapter quite soon".