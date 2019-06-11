Politics

Derek Hanekom quits as ANC MP, hints at 'a new chapter'

11 June 2019 - 13:43 By timeslive
When Derek Hanekom was dropped as a cabinet minister in May, the Sunday Times reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa had told him he would soon be deployed to another position.
Long-serving cabinet minister Derek Hanekom has tendered his resignation as an ANC  member of parliament.

In a brief statement shared via Twitter on Tuesday, the office of the ANC chief whip in parliament "confirms having received the resignation letter of former minister of tourism comrade Derek Hanekom as an ANC member of parliament".

Hanekom was dropped as a cabinet minister in May after the 2019 general elections. The Sunday Times reported at the time that President Cyril Ramaphosa had told Hanekom he soon would be redeployed to another position.

Hanekom hinted a day ago that a change was imminent, tweeting "I am ready to start my next chapter quite soon".

