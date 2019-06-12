Politics

Four of the scandals that tainted former minister Bathabile Dlamini

12 June 2019 - 13:04 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is nothing if not controversial.
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is nothing if not controversial.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

If there is one thing former minister of social development Bathabile Dlamini can't seem to shake off it's controversy.

Dlamini resigned as an MP on Tuesday. In an eight-page letter to the ANC she took the Jacob Zuma line of defence, saying no court had found her to be corrupt and claimed she was demonised by the media.

Here are four of the scandals that have stained Dlamini:

Real Talk

In January 2018, Dlamini came under fire after reports surfaced of the department of social development paying more than R500,000 to the SABC for Dlamini to be interviewed on the programme Real Talk with Anele.

TimesLIVE reported that the SABC received the payment from the department in December 2017. The payment was for the minister to appear on the SABC3 show hosted by Anele Mdoda.

The two-hour show was reportedly rebroadcast during the ANC's elective conference to "boost Dlamini's brand".

Bathabile interview: SABC admits it breached editorial policy

The SABC has admitted that it had not complied with its editorial policy when the Department of Social Development was to pay R149 000 for Minister ...
Politics
1 year ago

Social grants scandal

In October 2018, the DA laid a criminal complaint against the former social development minister after the Constitutional Court found her conduct in the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) debacle to be "reckless and grossly negligent".

The party wanted her to be charged with perjury following her testimony at the court inquiry into her handling of the scandal.

Bathabile Dlamini must face criminal charges‚ says DA

The Democratic Alliance on Tuesday said it planned to lay charges against former social services minister Bathabile Dlamini.
Politics
8 months ago

Liable for 20% of legal costs

In September 2018 the Constitutional Court found Dlamini personally liable for 20% of the legal costs incurred over the Sassa fiasco.

The court ordered that she pay‚ in her personal capacity‚ 20% of the costs of Black Sash and Freedom Under Law‚ including the costs of two counsel.

Bathabile Dlamini liable for portion of legal costs in social grants saga

The Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini to pay 20% of the legal costs of Black Sash and ...
News
8 months ago

Private security

In May 2017, Dlamini appeared before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) in parliament where she was questioned about R1m spent on private VIP security for her children, paid for by Sassa.

Responding to questions about this irregular arrangement, Dlamini said she had to resort to private security because "government processes take a long period".

Bathabile Dlamini may face R1m bodyguard bill headache

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini may have to pay back more than R1-million that was spent on private security for her children. An ...
News
2 years ago

READ MORE:

So long, Bathabile Dlamini, you will be missed ... by no one

Arguably the most notorious of the cabinet discards, former minister of women in the presidency, Bathabile Dlamini, has left the building.
Ideas
7 hours ago

From the Sassa grants debacle to resignation: 5 must-read stories on Bathabile Dlamini

Sassa grants, her claims to be a champion of women's rights and blaming others: Bathabile Dlamini has never been dull.
Politics
7 hours ago

Mzansi weighs in on Bathabile Dlamini's resignation: 'blaming others, not taking responsibility'

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini is the latest senior party member to dominate conversations on Twitter as the public reacts to her ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. State capture: 'There was not a shred of evidence against Johan Booysen' Politics
  2. Nxasana says he was not interviewed for NDPP job, nor cleared by security Politics
  3. Ramaphosa confirms request to cross-examine Maimane in Bosasa probe Politics
  4. Four of the scandals that tainted former minister Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  5. There has been political interference at the NPA, says Mxolisi Nxasana Politics

Latest Videos

Kidnapped baby Mpumelelo receives a warm welcome home
Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
X