Four of the scandals that tainted former minister Bathabile Dlamini

If there is one thing former minister of social development Bathabile Dlamini can't seem to shake off it's controversy.

Dlamini resigned as an MP on Tuesday. In an eight-page letter to the ANC she took the Jacob Zuma line of defence, saying no court had found her to be corrupt and claimed she was demonised by the media.

Here are four of the scandals that have stained Dlamini:

Real Talk

In January 2018, Dlamini came under fire after reports surfaced of the department of social development paying more than R500,000 to the SABC for Dlamini to be interviewed on the programme Real Talk with Anele.

TimesLIVE reported that the SABC received the payment from the department in December 2017. The payment was for the minister to appear on the SABC3 show hosted by Anele Mdoda.

The two-hour show was reportedly rebroadcast during the ANC's elective conference to "boost Dlamini's brand".