From the Sassa grants debacle to resignation: 5 must-read stories on Bathabile Dlamini

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini resigned as a member of parliament on Tuesday. In an eight-page long letter Dlamini lamented unfair treatment of women in the party, among other things.

Resignation

The ANC's office of the chief whip on Monday confirmed Dlamini's resignation. Her exit from the National Assembly followed that of Susan Shabangu, Nomaindia Mfeketho, and Jeff Radebe over the past two weeks. Derek Hanekom's resignation came shortly after Dlamini's.

Former ministers need to resign from parliament after a new cabinet is announced if they want to claim a minister's pension (based on their R2.4m/year salary) instead of an MP's pension (based on an MP's salary of R1.1m per year).