Jackson Mthembu to lead government propaganda department

14 June 2019 - 18:55 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Mthembu will also be responsible for Brand SA and the Media Development and Diversity Agency.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Newly-appointed minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu will be responsible for government propaganda, a function previously the responsibility of the ministry of communications.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday announced several changes in the functions of departments, in line with the reconfiguration that he effected when he announced his executive last month. The reconfiguration led to the folding of five departments, which have been merged with others.

According to Ramaphosa, the ministry of communications, headed by Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, will relinquish the Government Communication and Information System (GSIC), which will now be housed at Mthembu's office.

As part of the reconfigured departments, minister of public works and infrastructure Patricia de Lille will also assume added responsibilities that were not a function of the ministry under her predecessors.

De Lille, over and above the previous mandate of the department, will be responsible for "coordinating responsibility for all public infrastructure development". 

The statement by the president said that the reconfigured departments were meant to "strengthen accountability".

Ramaphosa also clarified which deputy minister will be responsible for which function in departments with two deputy ministers.

At the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development, deputy minister Mcebisis Skwatsha will be responsible for land reform while Sdumo Dlamini will be in charge of rural development.

Deputy minister Pam Tshwete will look after human settlements, while David Mahlobo has been tasked with water and sanitation at the department of human settlements, water and sanitation.

The Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma-led department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs will see Parks Tau taking charge of local government while Obed Bapela will oversee traditional affairs.

At justice and correctional services, Phathekile Holomisa will head corrections while John Jeffery will be the hawk over justice and constitutional development.

