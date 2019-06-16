Politics

AfriForum wants Zindzi Mandela fired for 'apartheid apologists' tweets

16 June 2019 - 14:45 By Nico Gous
Zenani and Zindzi Mandela (right), pictured in April 2018 at Fourways Memorial Park, Johannesburg, at their mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral.
Zenani and Zindzi Mandela (right), pictured in April 2018 at Fourways Memorial Park, Johannesburg, at their mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral.
Image: GCIS

"Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs," and "They are cowards. You know those uninvited visitors who don't want to leave."

These are some of the tweets from SA's ambassador to Denmark and daughter of the late struggle icon Nelson Mandela, Zindzi Mandela, over the last few days that have AfriForum hot under the collar and calling for the government to fire her.

AfriForum deputy CEO Alana Bailey believes Mandela's tweets "displayed a rancorous attitude" towards white South Africans, and that they add to the "division of local communities" and are unconstitutional.

"With false allegations and demeaning terms such as 'cowards' and 'land thieves', she is contributing to a dangerous discourse of scapegoating. Her defence that she is entitled to a personal opinion, shows a complete lack of insight into her responsibility in her position as ambassador," Bailey said in a statement on Saturday.

"The question therefore is whose interests she represents and how much work will be required to manage the relationship and reputation damage that she has now caused by these tweets."

Meanwhile social media is divided on Mandela's tweets.

MORE:

WATCH | Vicki Momberg: 'I’m not guilty of a crime'

'I'm guilty of lashing out because of the trauma that I was under,' says convicted racist.
News
3 days ago

Greek authorities have summoned Adam Catzavelos, says his lawyer

Adam Catzavelos, the man who went on a racist rant on video last year, has been summonsed by authorities in Greece.
News
3 days ago

School employee quits after 'cotton picking' comments to pupils

A staff member at a school in the US state of Oregon has resigned following an uproar over racist comments to a group of students who were told they ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Our young people are still not truly free,' says DA's Mmusi Maimane Politics
  2. Ramaphosa vows to tackle youth unemployment in June 16 address Politics
  3. AfriForum wants Zindzi Mandela fired for 'apartheid apologists' tweets Politics
  4. Parliament 'capture' averted Politics
  5. Cheaper cars for Treasury officials Politics

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...
X