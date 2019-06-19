Nelson Mandela Bay councillors threatened ahead of budget vote

Speaking on the phone on Wednesday morning, Daniels confirmed the incident and said he received a call from someone telling him he had to support the budget.

"There's been a lot of meetings leading up to today regarding who's supporting the budget and who's not. I've made it very clear that I've had enough of [Bay mayor Mongameli] Bobani.

"In fact, I'm not even going to come to council with an agenda because those who are responsible will be carrying agendas.

"This is not something I take lightly because they threatened my family and I'm going to bring it up in council. It's the only reason I'm going there today," Daniels said.

Buyeye confirmed he received a call too. He said he questioned the caller as to why he was being threatened when he supported the budget in council.

"I've got a case number. I opened a case at the Kwazakhele police station," Buyeye said.

The UF's Mtsila said the person on the phone threatened to kill him if he did not vote in favor of the budget.

Wednesday will be the fourth attempt by councillors at trying to pass the budget.

Previously, the UF, AIC, UDM and EFF had supported the budget but the ANC, DA, COPE and ACDP did not.

