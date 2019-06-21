Court grants DA the right to say it did fire Patricia de Lille from the party

The DA can now freely say it "fired" public works minister Patricia de Lille from the party after it successfully challenged an IEC decision which said the claim was false.

In the lead-up to the May 8 general elections, De Lille got a favourable ruling from the IEC which found that the party’s comments that it had fired her were false, and instructed the DA to apologise.

After challenging the decision, the DA won. De Lille was formerly the DA's Cape Town mayor and DA leader in the Western Cape. She quit/was fired from the party late last year, after a long battle with her colleagues who wanted her out of the job, and started her new party called Good.

De Lille was last month appointed a minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa after Good scored two parliamentary seats.