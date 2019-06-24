Politics

EFF induction: Five quotes from deputy president Floyd Shivambu

24 June 2019 - 07:58 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu.
EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Financial Mail

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu emphasised the importance of upholding the party's seven cardinal pillars, including land expropriation without compensation, at its induction session in Cape Town on Sunday. 

Shivambu was addressing the EFF's leadership at the event, where the contents of its manifesto were discussed in detail.

Here are five quotes from his address:

Economic emancipation

"In some instances we loosely use the term middle class to refer to people who are in between, because they have salaries. But they are no different, as what distinguishes them from the levels of poverty that we see is that monthly income."

We are anti-capitalism

"As an organisation, we do not believe that the key means of production must be privately owned. They must be collectively owned, this is what the organisation is about. The EFF leadership must ask itself how it benefits the ordinary people, how does this benefit the working class?"

We are still not free

"When Ghana gained its independence, they wrote about neo-colonialism. Kwame Nkrumah (first prime minister and president of that country) used to say, "Seek first political power and the rest shall follow". And after careful analysis of what has been happening, they wrote about neo-colonialism, the fact that we have new forms of colonialism. We're just in control of political power, but not in control of the economy."

EFF pillars

"Expropriation of South Africa's land without compensation; nationalisation of mines and banks; building state and government capacity, which will lead to the abolishment of tenders; free quality education; healthcare and houses; the improvement of the industrial sector to close the wage gap; massive development of the economy; and open, accountable, corruption-free government." 

Health sector

"We need medication, but every time we need medication we must go to these multinational, mostly criminal pharmaceutical companies to buy medication from them. Cuba has, on many occasions, offered to help South Africa build its own pharmaceutical industry, but there is no one taking up that offer."

MORE

Julius Malema repeats expropriation call as riotous assembly matter postponed

EFF leader Julius Malema appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday‚ in connection with an alleged contravention of the Riotous ...
Politics
2 days ago

Julius Malema dominates Twitter after his Sona reaction - 'He's right, we need jobs, not dreams'

Julius Malema is the talk of the Twitter streets following his reaction to Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | 'We are a country of dreamers': Politicians slam Ramaphosa's Sona

Opposition parties dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday as nothing but "a pipe dream".
Politics
3 days ago

Six key quotes from Julius Malema's Youth Day speech: 'We will defeat them with our unity'

The EFF leader wants to decolonise the education system.
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. EFF induction: Five quotes from deputy president Floyd Shivambu Politics
  2. Twitter roasts DA leader Mmusi Maimane for his 'silence' on Helen Zille vs ... Politics
  3. ANC to lay crimen injuria case against Steve Hofmeyr in Johannesburg on Monday Politics
  4. Bring out the popcorn! It's a twar between Helen Zille and Phumzile van Damme Politics
  5. Where to live-stream Sona 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X