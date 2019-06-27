Politics

'This is not just a dream': Twitter weighs in on Ramaphosa’s Sona debate response

27 June 2019 - 10:26 By Unathi Nkanjeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Esa Alexander

President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to the state of the nation address debate on Wednesday (Sona) has drawn mixed reaction.

While some South Africans remain bewildered by his dream of a "smart city", Ramaphosa reiterated his vision, even quoting the Bible to get opposition leaders and others to rally behind his dream.

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa has a dream

In his Sona, Ramaphosa said: "I dream of a South Africa where the first entirely new city built in the democratic era rises, with skyscrapers, schools, universities, hospitals and factories."

According to Ramaphosa, his dream is what South Africa wants.

He said due to the country facing significant backlogs in housing, schools, clinics, social services and land, it was time to "confront reality".

Ramaphosa stands firm on his Sona dream: 'It's time to confront reality'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has brushed aside attacks from opposition parties over his dreams of a new "smart city", telling MPs to accept the reality ...
Politics
20 hours ago

He rejected DA leader Mmusi Maimane's claims that giving tablets to schoolchildren was a poor way of preparing them for the fourth industrial revolution.

Coding and data analytics were introduced as school subjects last year at the Presidential Jobs Summit.

Quoting the book of Proverbs, Ramaphosa said where there's no hope, the people perish, adding that his take is: "I don't want South Africans to perish; let's have a vision."

Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:

President Cyril Ramaphosa replied to the state of the nation questions from parliament on June 26 2019. Ramaphosa credited our national sports teams as well as Sho Madjozi for winning a BET award.

MORE

WATCH | 'Malema is almost big as well' - Cyril Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi

President Cyril Ramaphosa poked fun at EFF leader Julius Malema while applauding BET Award winner Sho Madjozi during his reply to the debate on the ...
Politics
19 hours ago

What did Mandela see in you that we can't?: Julius Malema to Cyril Ramaphosa

EFF leader Julius Malema has launched a scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking what did former president Nelson Mandela "see in him ...
Politics
2 days ago

POLL | Does Cyril Ramaphosa still have what Madiba saw in him, or nah?

Has he changed - or does the president still have what Nelson Mandela once saw in him?
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zulu king lashes out at traditional leaders who abuse women Politics
  2. 'This is not just a dream': Twitter weighs in on Ramaphosa’s Sona debate ... Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | State capture: BNP Capital director Daniel Mahlangu testifies Politics
  4. OPINION | Dear SA youth, Naledi Chirwa is us, but are we her? Ideas
  5. Where to live-stream Sona 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X