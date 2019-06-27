'This is not just a dream': Twitter weighs in on Ramaphosa’s Sona debate response
President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to the state of the nation address debate on Wednesday (Sona) has drawn mixed reaction.
While some South Africans remain bewildered by his dream of a "smart city", Ramaphosa reiterated his vision, even quoting the Bible to get opposition leaders and others to rally behind his dream.
President Ramaphosa has a dream
In his Sona, Ramaphosa said: "I dream of a South Africa where the first entirely new city built in the democratic era rises, with skyscrapers, schools, universities, hospitals and factories."
According to Ramaphosa, his dream is what South Africa wants.
He said due to the country facing significant backlogs in housing, schools, clinics, social services and land, it was time to "confront reality".
He rejected DA leader Mmusi Maimane's claims that giving tablets to schoolchildren was a poor way of preparing them for the fourth industrial revolution.
Coding and data analytics were introduced as school subjects last year at the Presidential Jobs Summit.
Quoting the book of Proverbs, Ramaphosa said where there's no hope, the people perish, adding that his take is: "I don't want South Africans to perish; let's have a vision."
Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:
Ramphosa is still dreaming of became a President.— LAND AND JOBS (@i_malema) June 26, 2019
He actually said nothing.
#SONAReply pic.twitter.com/d12Z8xkEFP
I've never heard any president in so much pain like Zzzyril 😴 Ramaphupha when he mentions expropriation of land without compensation, "its just one of the mechanisms" he stresses; He sounds forced! #SONAReply— Not Uhuru (@aluta__continua) June 26, 2019
The only tablets that drives the #4IR are the headache tablets citizens needs to take every time they here that garbage phrase used by politicians.— Jason Halfon (@JasonHalfon) June 26, 2019
As an aside - what sort of lunatic writes code on a tablet?#SONAReply #SONA19 #SONADebate
A bunch of nothing was said on the #SONAReply, anyway..— African 🍃 (@_Mlothswa_) June 26, 2019
The poor continue to get poorer.
The crime rate continues to climb.
The unemployment rate increases.
The tumbling health system.
Country of dreams but living is a constant nightmare!
Ohh Lord!! 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/U2lFrGnxVm
#SONAReply the reality is that the smart city is coming to accommodate the rate of population growth and urbanization! This is not just a dream!— muano kharidzha (@kmuano) June 26, 2019
#sonareply Give our President a chance. Respect his enthusiasm. We should all try to stand together and get rid of racism and division. We all live here and wish for a brighter future. Think positive thoughts. Dreams do come true.— Sue (@sque43) June 26, 2019
What if all we need is "UNITY" to have our country moving forward?.People we may blame nd criticize @cyrilramaphosa about his "DREAMS" but as South African's we need to find a common ground with him nd work with him towards what he sees as a solution to us growing.... #SONAReply— HERRY THE AFRICAN (@HerryPhetho) June 26, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa replied to the state of the nation questions from parliament on June 26 2019. Ramaphosa credited our national sports teams as well as Sho Madjozi for winning a BET award.