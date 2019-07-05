Public protector makes damning finding against Pravin Gordhan over 'rogue unit'

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has issued another damning finding against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, this time for his role in the establishment of the Sars "rogue unit" when he was the tax service's commissioner.

In a report on her investigation into the establishment of the "rogue unit", which was released on Friday, Mkhwebane found that the setting up of the unit, approved by Gordhan, was in violation of section 209 of the constitution.

Mkhwebane found that only the president of the country had powers to sign off on such an intelligence-gathering unit.

The public protector also found that Sars failed to follow proper procurement processes in purchasing equipment that was used by the unit.