WATCH | Waterkloof 'fall guy': Gupta wedding saga revealed at state capture inquiry

10 July 2019 - 11:57 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry has heard more evidence regarding the controversial Waterkloof landing by the Gupta family

The Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane was used to land a commercial flight transporting guests who were attending a lavish Gupta wedding at Sun City in 2013.

This landing consequently sparked an investigation into how a foreign family could gain authorisation to land a private aeroplane at an air force base.

The video above outlines what witnesses at the Zondo commission revealed about the landing.

In his testimony at the inquiry on Tuesday, former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane admitted he neglected normal administrative processes to allow the Gupta family to land their wedding guests at Waterkloof.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

In recorded conversations between Koloane and senior defence officials, including Waterkloof's command post officer Thabo Ntshisi, Koloane is heard saying that then transport minister Ben Martins and minister of defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula were aware of the flight.

In those calls, reference is also made to "Number One", understood to be former president Jacob Zuma, on whose instructions Koloane said he was acting.

"I indicated that at no stage did the minister of transport, defence or the president in any way communicate with me either by themselves or through anyone in their offices … I abused the power of my office by calling officials who are processing and exerted pressure on them. But at no stage did I have control of diplomatic channels," Koloane said.

