WATCH | Waterkloof 'fall guy': Gupta wedding saga revealed at state capture inquiry

The state capture inquiry has heard more evidence regarding the controversial Waterkloof landing by the Gupta family

The Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane was used to land a commercial flight transporting guests who were attending a lavish Gupta wedding at Sun City in 2013.

This landing consequently sparked an investigation into how a foreign family could gain authorisation to land a private aeroplane at an air force base.

The video above outlines what witnesses at the Zondo commission revealed about the landing.

In his testimony at the inquiry on Tuesday, former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane admitted he neglected normal administrative processes to allow the Gupta family to land their wedding guests at Waterkloof.