FF+ claims victory as 'troublemaker' Black First Land First deregistered

Black First Land First (BLF) has been deregistered as a political party.

The Electoral Commission announced on Monday that it had found in favour of an appeal lodged against the registration of the organisation by the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) on the grounds that the BLF excluded membership on the basis of race.

FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald said on Monday his party was satisfied with the victory but disappointed with the IEC for initially allowing the registration of BLF, which it said was clearly against the law.

In a statement, the commission said it defended its original decision to approve the BLF’s registration in 2016 as it said the BLF’s constitution did not expressly exclude white people from membership. But when BLF leader Andile Mngxitama, in his opposing statement to the Electoral Court, admitted that his party's constitution indeed excluded white people from joining the party based on their race, the IEC was forced to find against the party.

"This admission settles any ambiguity in relation to clause 4 that previously existed. It also resolves the dispute as to whether the BLF is a party with a constitution that entitles it to registration: It is not.

"Section 16(1)(c) of the Electoral Commission Act gives the CEO (and, on appeal, the commission) no discretion but to reject an application for registration if membership of a party is excluded on any of the grounds prohibited under subsection (ii)," the commission said.