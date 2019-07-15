IN QUOTES | Four allegations levelled against Jacob Zuma at state capture inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma's moment to testify before the state capture inquiry has arrived.

His appearance follows numerous damning allegations levelled against him by some who have testified at the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Here are four allegations.

'Zuma named ANN7' - former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram

In June, Sundaram told the commission that Zuma was heavily involved in naming Gupta-owned TV station ANN7.

"Ajay was telling the president that we are calling it ANN, just as Zuma suggested. He seemed to appreciate that. Seven was added because there was already a news channel with the name ANN."

'Bribe' - former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi

"Suffice to say that Bosasa was favoured by the president, there were numerous meetings co-ordinated at the Nkandla residence. (Bosaso CEO Gavin) Watson was concerned that Zuma was not getting the R300,000. He said he was going to deliver it directly to the president and make sure he has been getting it from (former SA Airways chairperson Dudu) Myeni."

Agrizzi told the commission that Bosasa had been donating money to Zuma's foundation, but believed Zuma pocketed it for himself.

The former Bosasa executive alleged that during Zuma's tenure, the company catered for ANC campaigns and even Zuma's 72nd birthday party.

"We'd have to fly in chefs and we'd have to make sure that there were marquees with airconditioning, draping, even down to the making of the cake. We'd get calls at 8pm saying, 'look you need to prepare 20,000 lunch packs for tomorrow morning for a rally ' ... and we did it because it was ANC."