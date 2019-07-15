IN QUOTES | Four allegations levelled against Jacob Zuma at state capture inquiry
Former president Jacob Zuma's moment to testify before the state capture inquiry has arrived.
His appearance follows numerous damning allegations levelled against him by some who have testified at the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Here are four allegations.
'Zuma named ANN7' - former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram
In June, Sundaram told the commission that Zuma was heavily involved in naming Gupta-owned TV station ANN7.
"Ajay was telling the president that we are calling it ANN, just as Zuma suggested. He seemed to appreciate that. Seven was added because there was already a news channel with the name ANN."
'Bribe' - former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi
"Suffice to say that Bosasa was favoured by the president, there were numerous meetings co-ordinated at the Nkandla residence. (Bosaso CEO Gavin) Watson was concerned that Zuma was not getting the R300,000. He said he was going to deliver it directly to the president and make sure he has been getting it from (former SA Airways chairperson Dudu) Myeni."
Agrizzi told the commission that Bosasa had been donating money to Zuma's foundation, but believed Zuma pocketed it for himself.
The former Bosasa executive alleged that during Zuma's tenure, the company catered for ANC campaigns and even Zuma's 72nd birthday party.
"We'd have to fly in chefs and we'd have to make sure that there were marquees with airconditioning, draping, even down to the making of the cake. We'd get calls at 8pm saying, 'look you need to prepare 20,000 lunch packs for tomorrow morning for a rally ' ... and we did it because it was ANC."
'Zuma appointed me' - former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana
Nxasana told the commission he had been approached by Zuma to head the NPA while he was in private practice in Durban.
"I received a call from Michael Hulley, who was former president Zuma's legal adviser, who wanted to see me. I obliged and he then came over to see me in my office in Durban. He told me he was looking for a candidate to fill the position of NDPP, as he was mandated by Zuma."
'Zuma sent Gupta to call for me' - former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor
Mentor told the commission that one of the Gupta brothers asked her to have a phone meeting with Zuma during her state visit to China, where she represented the department of trade and industry.
"The person on the telephone identified himself as a Gupta. He may have mentioned his name, but what stuck to mind was his surname. He told me that he was sent by Zuma to fetch me to drive to the Chinese guest house where he was put up, and he told me the president would like to meet me before he would head to the state banquet."