Opinion

Dirty politics are behind the public protector's attempt to have me fired

The renewal project under Cyril Ramaphosa is being fiercely resisted by rogues intent on continuing to loot, the minister tells the court in an affidavit

The past decade has been characterised by the paralysis of law enforcement agencies to act against corruption, the looting of state coffers, the catastrophic dismantling of the revenue collection and enforcement capability at the South African Revenue Service (Sars), and rise of a parallel security state targeting political opponents of the state-capture project. Each of these aspects of state capture and the political context is relevant to understanding the need for this review application...