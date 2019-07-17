Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Jacob Zuma's third day before commission

17 July 2019 - 09:23 By TimesLIVE

Jacob Zuma's time before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry enters its third day on Wednesday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Since Monday, the former president has faced questions about his links to the Gupta family and their influence on his presidency.

Zuma stands accused of having abused his executive powers by making decisions that allowed for various government departments and state institutions to be re-purposed and looted during his nine years in office.

READ MORE

WRAP, DAY 2: Zuma twins support dad as ex-president denies 'state capture'

Former president Jacob Zuma had family support in the form of his twins, Duduzane and Duduzile, as he gave evidence at the state capture commission ...
Politics
1 day ago

State capture inquiry: Mzansi reacts to day 1 with Zuma

Social media users took to Twitter to express their opinions on Zuma's first date with the state capture inquiry.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Jacob Zuma's first date with the state capture inquiry

Jacob Zuma, who has been central to allegations of state capture, addressed the Zondo commission of inquiry on Monday.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. No mercy for 'crooked' prison officials, says correctional services minister ... Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Jacob Zuma's third day before commission Politics
  3. Zuma talking spies to avoid tough questions on corruption: Nyanda Politics
  4. Jacob Zuma's 'amnesia' has social media up in arms Politics
  5. Ahem! What that frog in Zuma’s throat is really saying Politics

Latest Videos

Days of capture: Scratchy throats and 'I don't knows'- Zuma's moments not to be ...
Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids
X