WATCH LIVE | State capture: Jacob Zuma's third day before commission
17 July 2019 - 09:23
Jacob Zuma's time before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry enters its third day on Wednesday.
Since Monday, the former president has faced questions about his links to the Gupta family and their influence on his presidency.
Zuma stands accused of having abused his executive powers by making decisions that allowed for various government departments and state institutions to be re-purposed and looted during his nine years in office.