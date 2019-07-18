State capture inquiry: Five quotes from Jacob Zuma's lawyers

Attack his credibility

"As you have seen today the president was being asked about memorandums with the intention to attack his credibility because if they really wanted the [former] president to clarify any issues, they would say, 'President, this witness said you stole money.' He would answer to that." – Daniel Mantsha

King of state capture

"It is this kind of unfairness and perceived bias towards the former president to treat him as an accused person and a king of this so-called state capture." - Daniel Mantsha

Not to engage in gossip

"We have decided not to engage him in the gossip of people who have been fired by him and now have a gripe and people who have agendas for a variety of reasons." - Daniel Mantsha