State capture inquiry: Five quotes from Jacob Zuma's lawyers
Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team has slammed the commission of inquiry into state capture, saying they way he is being questioned is an attack on his credibility.
TimesLIVE reported that the state capture commission adjourned on Wednesday after Zuma raised concerns over the way he was being questioned. The commission adjourned until Friday to give Zuma time to consult with his legal team.
Here are five quotes from Zuma's legal team:
False pretence
"I have a view that my client was brought here under false pretence. Now he has to make up his mind whether he wants to be cross-examined. It is clear that he is being cross-examined. It has just been confirmed." - Muzi Sikhakhane
Respect this process
"I advised my client to respect this process, come here and co-operate with you. I want him to consider that position. I think I advised him in bona fide, but I do not think I was right." - Muzi Sikhakhane
Attack his credibility
"As you have seen today the president was being asked about memorandums with the intention to attack his credibility because if they really wanted the [former] president to clarify any issues, they would say, 'President, this witness said you stole money.' He would answer to that." – Daniel Mantsha
King of state capture
"It is this kind of unfairness and perceived bias towards the former president to treat him as an accused person and a king of this so-called state capture." - Daniel Mantsha
Not to engage in gossip
"We have decided not to engage him in the gossip of people who have been fired by him and now have a gripe and people who have agendas for a variety of reasons." - Daniel Mantsha