Niehaus & Mkhwebane slam viral picture: 'It's fake news'

Neihaus released a statement explaining that the woman in the picture was not Mkhwebane, but a friend.

According to Niehaus, the picture was “intentional and malicious” and was intended to launch another “misplaced attack” on Mkhwebane.

“The fake narrative that was being spun out in hyperventilating overdrive, was that I have for some reason met with the public protector in order to try and influence her work. Evidently, the public protector doing her job without fear or favour, must have hurt and incensed some people so much, as to get them to respond with such stupid and amateurish nervous desperation,” he said.

He also questioned why the picture was only being shared on social media now when the meeting took place three months ago, adding that it was a desperate attempt at a "smear campaign" against Mkhwebane.

“That undercover photograph having been taken sneakily, had apparently been kept on file somewhere waiting for the day it could be used. Evidently, that day arrived today, on this very Sunday, as part of ratcheting up the smear campaign against the public protector, and it is not difficult to connect the dots to understand why it happened now," he said.

