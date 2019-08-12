Treasury officials were 'pressured' to pay R30m to Gupta-linked firm

"It was a very urgent payment that needed to be done on that same day. He requested that we go to the office and do the assessment. The amount requested to be paid was R30m. We waited for [Dlamini] to come to the venue with documentation to be assessed," she told the commission.

Fourie, two of her colleagues and Dlamini then proceeded to the treasury offices late in the afternoon.

"The documents contained the normal payment advice that departments use to prepare payments to be processed as well as an agreement between [the department of agriculture] and Estina. I realised it was a huge amount, so the first document I then looked for was the financial report which indicates the budget and expenditure already occurred and commitments. That report was not attached to the documentation provided to us," she said.

"I looked at the content of the agreement that was provided. When I browsed through that one I realised in terms of the content, there was a sentence that stated Estina submitted a proposal on May 15 2012. From that, I then asked Dlamini if it means there was not a tender process followed and it was done based on the proposal, which she confirmed.

"There was also no deviation approval. I said should the payment proceed, it would result in irregular and wasteful expenditure. I also asked if there was a feasibility study done for the project. That was also not available to us."