We have more than enough support to remove Mashaba as mayor: ANC

21 August 2019 - 14:52 By Amil Umraw
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba faces a vote of no confidence on Thursday. File picture.
The ANC says it has convinced 145 councillors in Johannesburg to support a motion of no confidence in mayor Herman Mashaba - nine more than required for the motion to succeed. 

In a statement on Wednesday, the ANC's Johannesburg region said it had consolidated the support of 145 councillors, including those from the Patriotic Alliance, the African Independent Congress and Al Jama-ah.

"All these councilors have decided to act in the best interest of the residents of Johannesburg and vote Mashaba out. We are aware that Mashaba is doing all he can to prevent the motion from succeeding," the party said.

The ANC appealed for DA-aligned council speaker Vasco da Gama to ensure that councillors were able to "freely participate in the democratic process without intimidation and threats".

