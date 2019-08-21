Politics

POLL | Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba's motion of no confidence - will he survive?

21 August 2019 - 11:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Herman Mashaba's DA says the ANC wants to get rid of him so they can carry on with their corruption.
Image: Sunday Times

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will know whether he will keep his position after a motion of no confidence tabled by the ANC is debated in council on Thursday. 

Since the motion was tabled, the DA has maintained its support for Mashaba, who himself is confident that he will come out unscathed.

The DA  also initiated an online petition, asking that its supporters sign to keep Mashaba as the city's mayor. Their target was 100,000 signatures, and as of 9.50 Wednesday morning they had just over 12,400. 

The party claims the ANC wants to continue stealing from the poor by calling for the axing of Mashaba. 

"Mayor Mashaba is working hard to remove the corrupt system the ANC left in Johannesburg. But on August 22, the ANC wants to remove him through a motion of no confidence because they want to get back to eating people's money.”

