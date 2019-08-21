POLL | Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba's motion of no confidence - will he survive?

Since the motion was tabled, the DA has maintained its support for Mashaba, who himself is confident that he will come out unscathed.

The DA also initiated an online petition, asking that its supporters sign to keep Mashaba as the city's mayor. Their target was 100,000 signatures, and as of 9.50 Wednesday morning they had just over 12,400.

The party claims the ANC wants to continue stealing from the poor by calling for the axing of Mashaba.

"Mayor Mashaba is working hard to remove the corrupt system the ANC left in Johannesburg. But on August 22, the ANC wants to remove him through a motion of no confidence because they want to get back to eating people's money.”