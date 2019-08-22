Herman Mashaba survives as Joburg mayor after ANC withdraws challenge

The ANC in Johannesburg has withdrawn its motion of no confidence in mayor Herman Mashaba.

In a last-minute announcement in the city’s council chamber on Thursday, ANC councilors asked for the motion (which the party tabled) to be withdrawn. They said they would raise another motion next month.

The announcement was made just before the council was due to hear motions tabled before it.

Outside, a large group of protesters in ANC regalia gathered in a demonstration against Mashaba.

It is unclear why the ANC chose to withdraw its motion.

The party’s Johannesburg branch on Wednesday released a statement saying it had consolidated the support of 145 councillors to have Mashaba removed – nine more than it needed to have the motion passed.

Mashaba appeared to enjoy the moment, taking to Twitter with a twinkle in his eyes.