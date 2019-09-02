WATCH LIVE | Former prosecutor Mxolisi Nxasana back in state capture hot seat
Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana will continue making his submissions before the state capture commission.
In his earlier testimony, Nxasana described a fractured relationship between himself and former president Jacob Zuma, after an alleged campaign run by senior officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi took effect.
When Nxasana first appeared before the commission in June, he alleged that Jiba and Mrwebi ran a campaign within the National Prosecuting Authority to discredit him after he was appointed NDPP by Zuma in 2013.
The commission is also expected to hear testimony from the SABC's chief executive officer, Madoda Mxakwe, and the head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni.