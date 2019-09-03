In quotes: Julius Malema on Mazzotti, Mkhwebane and CR17

EFF leader Julius Malema on Monday said his party has changed the South African political landscape by exposing corruption and advocating for transparency.

He was speaking to host JJ Tabane on Newzroom Afrika.

Here's what he said in six telling quotes:

Turning tables

“We disrupted the establishment. We found them comfortable on a dinner table and we disrupted it, and exposed the shenanigans that they have been causing in this country, exposed the inequalities and that those who are rich are becoming more richer and those who are poor continue to be extremely poor.”

On Public Protector Mkhwebane

“We will defend Busisiwe Mkhwebane. That is our position because the reasons to remove her are not constitutional. You cannot remove a person because she ruled against your favourites. The next one will do the same and therefore we'll be permanent removers.”

On SOE management appointments

“The ANC has been taking history teachers and making them heads of technical departments because they were able to sing slogans more than other people. That's where the problem is. The real sloganeers are the ones that get deployed.”

On unbundling Eskom

“The people of Soweto do not pay electricity. It's a historical thing and we've said to the president and many others 'cancel the debt'. It's useless going around saying 'Soweto owes me R40bn' which you will never get. Cancel the debt and give them a month and say 'from next month, I'm now charging you'. You're going to collect the money you've never collected before.”

Mazzotti is profit-driven

“Adriano Mazzotti is profit-driven and, worse, he is involved in a dangerous business of cigarettes. I took money from a businessman. All business is dangerous. Mines are dangerous. They can collapse on you.”

Ramaphosa's funders run the state

“You wanted to know Mazzotti, why are you not wanting to know Cyril's people? He's hiding them for obvious reasons because they control the state from behind, but even comparing me with Cyril is comparing bananas with apples. Cyril is the president. You ought to be worried who financed my president's campaign.”

You can watch the full interview here.