Removal of a public protector a 'double-edged sword', says Steenhuisen

An independent panel should be set up to assess evidence against the public protector, or any other Chapter 9 institution head, before proceedings to remove the person from office can be initiated.

This, MPs argued on Tuesday, would be the only fair way to handle the removal of the public protector — and heads of other Chapter 9 institutions — from office.

The establishment of an independent panel was one of the proposals made by both the ANC and the DA, as the National Assembly's rules committee kicked off a process to draft a new regulation which will provide for the removal of heads of Chapter 9 institutions.

“We would like to propose for the assessment of evidence to be done by an independent panel which, according to the constitution, can be a retired judge or three people with legal minds.

“From our side, we believe that if it's done that way, the process would be fair,” said ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude.

MPs across party lines emphasised the importance of following a fair process.

“After the rules have been established, we would prefer to have a fair process that would stand the test of time”, Dlakude added.

She was also at pains to say that they were not dealing with the incumbent public protector, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, or any specific individual. Rather, they were dealing with a process that would be binding for all Chapter 9 institution heads.