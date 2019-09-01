News

More may join fight against the public protector

Key state bodies to decide on throwing weight behind Cyril

01 September 2019 - 00:04 By QAANITAH HUNTER

A state regulatory body is considering joining President Cyril Ramaphosa's application to review the public protector's Bosasa donation report on the grounds that privacy laws were breached during the investigation.

Information Regulator head Pansy Tlakula said yesterday the regulator had requested the court papers and would determine tomorrow whether to join the case as a friend of the court...

