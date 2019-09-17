IN QUOTES | Blade Nzimande on African leaders, xenophobia & femicide

On Monday, SA Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande addressed delegates at the SA Clothing and Textiles Workers Union (Sactwu) conference in Durban.

In his address, Ndzimande urged African leaders to get their countries in order and stop blaming South Africans for the recent attacks on foreign nationals.

Here are five quotes from his address:

African leaders

"African leaders must get their act together, such that they don't disappoint their country and people have to leave.

"As SA we cannot absorb the result of all the problems that are made by leaders who want to loot their country and do not care about their own."

Xenophobia description

"What often gets described as xenophobia is in part essentially these intra-class conflicts and competition for the same scarce resources.

"Often what parades as xenophobia is in part a reflection of community frustrations with the rising phenomenon of drug abuse and the role of both South Africans and foreign nationals in drug dealing."