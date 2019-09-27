Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Ipid testimony continues

27 September 2019 - 09:46 By timeslive

The commission of inquiry into state capture will continue to hear testimony from Limpopo Provincial Head of Ipid, Innocent Khuba, on Friday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The commission will also hear the testimony of former Crime Intelligence member, Colonel Dhanajaya Gangulu Naidoo.

On Monday, documents published on Biznews accused former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi of committing perjury when he claimed during testimony at the inquiry that Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson was the only person who made decisions at that company, which did extensive business with the state.

Watson died in a car accident near the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on August 29, in what have been described as suspicious circumstances.

TimesLIVE has confirmed that the documents are authentic. Agrizzi vehemently denied the claims.

READ MORE

Investigation into Anwa Dramat a sham, state capture commission told

A 2014 investigation into former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat's alleged involvement in the illegal deportation of five Zimbabweans was a sham aimed "at ...
Politics
15 hours ago

Agrizzi accused of 'lying' at state capture inquiry

Angelo Agrizzi has denied allegations that he committed perjury at the state capture inquiry.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
Harry and Meghan take little Archie to meet Tutu
X