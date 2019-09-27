WATCH LIVE | State capture: Ipid testimony continues

The commission will also hear the testimony of former Crime Intelligence member, Colonel Dhanajaya Gangulu Naidoo.

On Monday, documents published on Biznews accused former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi of committing perjury when he claimed during testimony at the inquiry that Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson was the only person who made decisions at that company, which did extensive business with the state.

Watson died in a car accident near the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on August 29, in what have been described as suspicious circumstances.

TimesLIVE has confirmed that the documents are authentic. Agrizzi vehemently denied the claims.