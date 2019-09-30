Politics

Patricia de Lille's sister resigns from ministry job amid nepotism claims

30 September 2019 - 17:15 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA
Patricia de Lille's sister, Cynthia Jeffreys, has resigned from a position in the public works and infrastructure ministry amid an investigation into her appointment.
Patricia de Lille's sister, Cynthia Jeffreys, has resigned from a position in the public works and infrastructure ministry amid an investigation into her appointment.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille's sister, Cynthia Jeffreys, resigned from her job in the ministry just 11 weeks after her appointment.

This comes amid a nepotism investigation by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Jeffreys was appointed as assistant appointment secretary in De Lille's office in July and resigned on September 20, according to De Lille's spokesperson Zara Nicholson.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question, De Lille asserts that proper recruitment processes were followed in the appointment of her sister to the ministry, in accordance with the Public Service Regulations of 2016. The regulations cited deal with the filling of posts in the office of ministers and deputy ministers.

She was responding to a question from DA MP Samantha Jane Graham, who had asked De Lille whether proper processes were followed in the appointment, including whether the candidate had the requisite skills and competencies for the position.

Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land

Crime syndicates working with corrupt department of public works & infrastructure officials are fleecing the government of millions of rands through ...
News
1 day ago

Both Graham and De Lille did not mention Jeffreys by name in the correspondence, but TimesLIVE independently established the identity of the employee in question.

In her reply, De Lille reveals that the position was not advertised, citing a regulation that she said provided for this. However, she said Jeffreys was subjected to an interview process to determine her suitability to the position.

Jeffreys had 14 years of experience as a secretary, receptionist and administrator, and was appointed with the relaxation of qualifications in accordance with Regulation 39 of the Public Service Regulations of 2016, said De Lille.

Regulation 39 provides that an executive authority can establish a job description and job title that indicate, with appropriate emphasis on service delivery, the main objectives, activities and functions of the post or posts in question and the inherent requirements of the job.

De Lille added that the responsibility to approve candidates lies with the director-general and that the relaxation of inherent requirements was a standard practice in the public service.

Repaired or refurbished furniture for ministers as De Lille cracks the whip

Cabinet ministers will  have to make do with "repaired" and "re-upholstered" furniture, as new public works minister Patricia de Lille introduces ...
Politics
2 months ago

She said recruitment of personnel was based on merit and the experience they bring to the job. “It is not a requirement for HR recruitment to establish whether candidates are related to any of those already in employment,” she said, confirming that “the said person is related to the minister”.

“She has since resigned from her position, stating ethical reasons,” she added.

The Sowetan previously quoted Mkhwebane’s spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, who confirmed that the public protector had received a complaint of alleged nepotism and interference with supply-chain processes against De Lille.

At the time, the minister said she was convinced that the anonymous complainants against her were corrupt elements in the department that she was busy dealing with.

She said she would co-operate with Mkhwebane in her investigation of the complaint.

READ MORE:

New nepotism claims against me are rubbish‚ says De Lille

Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille denied allegations of nepotism made by a city official who won an arbitration award against the city council.
Politics
1 year ago

Spy bosses used slush fund to fly kids and church pals, and to kit out home

The list of accusations levelled against former spy boss Richard Mdluli and his finance officer, Solomon Lazarus, is long – and comes with a hefty ...
Politics
1 week ago

Trevor Manuel sues EFF over 'baseless claims' of nepotism

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has taken legal action against the EFF and its spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, for accusing him of influencing ...
Politics
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

'Huge' Clifton beach party preceded UCT student's murder: security guard
Mzansi reacts to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal
X