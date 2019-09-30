Patricia de Lille's sister resigns from ministry job amid nepotism claims

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille's sister, Cynthia Jeffreys, resigned from her job in the ministry just 11 weeks after her appointment.

This comes amid a nepotism investigation by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Jeffreys was appointed as assistant appointment secretary in De Lille's office in July and resigned on September 20, according to De Lille's spokesperson Zara Nicholson.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question, De Lille asserts that proper recruitment processes were followed in the appointment of her sister to the ministry, in accordance with the Public Service Regulations of 2016. The regulations cited deal with the filling of posts in the office of ministers and deputy ministers.

She was responding to a question from DA MP Samantha Jane Graham, who had asked De Lille whether proper processes were followed in the appointment, including whether the candidate had the requisite skills and competencies for the position.