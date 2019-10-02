Ministers explain why audited annual reports were not submitted on time

At least six public entities, including financially troubled SAA and tertiary education funder NSFAS, have failed to submit audited annual reports to parliament by the required legal deadline of September 30.

This was announced by parliament on Wednesday morning in its public communication mechanism, the ATC.

The ATC listed six letters from ministers such as Pravin Gordhan of public enterprises, Blade Nzimande of higher education and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma of co-operative governance in which they explained reasons for failing to submit their audited financial statements to parliament.

This is not the first time that cash-strapped and state-owned airlines SAA and SA Express have missed the deadline to submit their annual reports to parliament.

In his letter to parliament's two houses - the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces - Gordhan told MPs that the boards of SAA and SA Express had been unable to finalise and submit their annual reports to him within the time frames set out in the Public Finance Management Act.

"Both airlines are experiencing serious financial challenges and are unable to meet going concerns," said Gordhan in his letter.