Nathi Mthethwa home renovation was bankrolled by 'secret service account'

The state capture inquiry heard on Wednesday that security renovations were done to the private residence of sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa when he was police minister in 2009 - and the money came from a Crime Intelligence secret service account.

Crime Intelligence officer Col Dhanajaya Naidoo - now in witness protection - told the inquiry that he made three claims from the secret service account for funds used to pay for the construction of a boundary wall at Mthethwa's home in Kwambonambi, KwaZulu-Natal.

He said the total amount he withdrew was just under R200,000.

"I was informed by [Solomon Lazarus, who was in charge of the secret service account] that we needed to do upgrades to [Mthethwa's] house. It was for a boundary wall on the perimeter of the residence."

Naidoo said he travelled to the province to meet a Crime Intelligence agent who was tasked to oversee the home upgrade.