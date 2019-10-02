NHI takes away people's rights ... and will be as bad as Eskom: Helen Zille

Former Western Cape premier Helen Zille wants the constitutionality of the proposed National Health Insurance scheme to be tested in court, saying the taking away of the people's choices may be unconstitutional.

“I think this should be tested in court. To say to people you can only have a service that is accepted by the state, from the person who the state assigns to you, and for the amount that the state allows you to pay, is completely unacceptable. It really takes away people's rights,” she said.

Zille physically delivered the SA Institute of Race Relations' submission on the NHI Bill to parliament on Wednesday. The institute's submission has been endorsed by just over 40,000 people whose signatures - mostly collected online - were attached.

Speaking to TimesLIVE afterwards, the former DA leader said the problem with NHI was that it assumed the current government and the state had the ability to introduce a system which would force everybody to be part of a huge bureaucratic system in which the state would decide who could get what treatment, when and from which doctors.

“It takes away choice entirely ... and it supposes that we have the money and the ability to run a state-driven national health insurance for everybody.

“We have seen that the state is not able to run the public health system that currently exists. There is only one province where public hospitals are functional in the main, and that is the Western Cape. In some provinces like the North West, public health has just about ground to a complete standstill,” she said.