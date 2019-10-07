'I'm not weak', says ANC Limpopo leader Stan Mathabatha

ANC Limpopo chairman Stan Mathabatha said he was unfazed by people saying his leadership of the governing party was weak.

According to Mathabatha, he cannot be a weak leader because he was elected to the position without anyone contesting against him, not once, but twice.

Mathabatha said this after he, together with ANC Limpopo secretary Soviet Lekganyane, met the ANC top six at party headquarters Luthuli House to discuss "critical issues".

Among the issues were that of ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza and deputy provincial chairperson Florence Radzilani, who were advised to "step aside" following their implication in the VBS Mutual Bank "heist" report by advocate Terry Motau.

Mathabatha admitted that the stepping aside of the two had affected the functioning of the ANC in Limpopo, adding that national officials at the Monday meeting had committed to putting the matter of the two to bed with urgency.

Msiza and Radzilani have not been active in ANC affairs for the 11 months since their suspension, leaving the provincial officials structure limping with three instead of five elected leaders in place.