SACP could ditch ANC and fly solo in local government elections

The party is fed up with the ANC's poor record in many municipalities

29 September 2019 - 00:03 By ZINGISA MVUMVU

The SACP is considering going it alone in a number of municipalities and wards in the 2021 local government elections, particularly those administrations that have collapsed under the control of its alliance partner, the ANC.

The proposal is made in an internal discussion document drafted by the SACP ahead of its special national congress in December. It says the party will not give the ANC another blank cheque in 2021 if it fails to improve governance at municipal level...

