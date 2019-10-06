Thanduxolo Sabelo dumps Youth league ambitions for eThekwini role
06 October 2019 - 00:01
The man tipped to take over as president of the ANC Youth League has abandoned that ambition to contest a place on the ANC eThekwini regional executive committee.
Thanduxolo Sabelo told the Sunday Times he had been approached by the youth league in eThekwini to instead contest the position of ANC regional deputy secretary...
