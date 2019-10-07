Duduzane Zuma admits to taking former KZN Hawks boss to 'meet and greet' at Gupta home

Duduzane Zuma admitted on Monday that he took former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen to meet the Gupta family at their Saxonwold home in 2015, but maintained it was just a "meet and greet".

And, Zuma said, he did so after apparent prompting by Booysen.

Zuma was testifying at the state capture inquiry when he responded to evidence given to the commission by Booysen earlier this year. Booysen's testimony does, in most part, correlate with Zuma's testimony.

The former Hawks boss told the commission that he was supposed to meet Zuma while with his son, Eben, in August 2015. He recalled that a Rolls Royce pulled up behind his son's parked car, and inside was Zuma.

Booysen said he was taken aback by the vehicle and accepted the ride with Zuma, expecting to be taken to his offices. However, they proceeded to the Gupta family's Saxonwold home.

There he met Rajesh Gupta and engaged in general conversation.