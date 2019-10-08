DA 'needs our honesty', insists IRR's Hermann Pretorius

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) launched its #SaveTheOpposition campaign on Monday, which is aimed at “saving” the DA from being a "hijacked" opposition.

Only a true friend will tell you when your face is dirty. This is the explanation the IRR has given for being knee-deep in the affairs of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

“We are a classically liberal think-tank ... and we will be honest with the DA. They need our honesty. Everyone can see their trajectory is heading in a disastrous direction,” said the institute's Hermann Pretorius when asked about their role in DA politics.