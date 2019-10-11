Parliament slams 'lack of consequences' over towns' VBS investments

In a statement, the committee said what came out clearly from the engagements was that the municipalities that invested monies in VBS were now technically insolvent.

"This affects their financial viability and the ability of municipalities to service their creditors. This is likely to continue in the foreseeable future and has a direct impact on the ability of municipalities to deliver quality service delivery to the people," said committee chairperson Faith Muthambi.

For example, the Collins Chabane municipality was unable or unwilling to fill vacant positions in an effort to maintain a positive cash-flow balance. This was, however, to the detriment of the ability of the municipality to service its clients, she said.

Muthambi said the saga around investments in VBS was a concrete illustration of the lack of consequence management in the face of municipalities in the province cumulatively losing more than R1.2bn, which had a direct effect on service delivery.

"It is concerning that some municipalities have even paid out municipal managers and chief financial officers who had been identified to have been central in investing the money of the municipalities into VBS. There is clear lack of appetite for consequence management, which undermines prescripts of good governance," said Muthambi.

The former minister noted that the Municipal Finance Management Act set out clearly the responsibilities of both accounting officers and municipal councils and the consequences attached to any action that was contrary to the law.

"It is obvious that various municipal managers and CFOs committed financial misconduct. It is in this context that the committee is perplexed that despite suspensions of various municipal managers and CFOs, no further action has been taken," she said.