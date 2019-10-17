Politics

Cabinet approves integrated resource plan

17 October 2019 - 12:02 By Linda Ensor
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe will outline the contents of the long-awaited plan on Friday.
Cabinet has approved the promulgation of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which provides a blueprint for the envisaged energy mix for the country until 2030.

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe will hold a media briefing, expected to be on Friday, to outline the contents of the long-awaited plan, BusinessLIVE reports.

Of great interest will be the role that nuclear and coal-sourced energy will play in the plan.

“The plan proposes nine interventions to ensure the country responds to the energy needs for the next decade. The interventions draw from the current baseline of the demand and supply of the country’s energy and international obligations to the minimum emission standards,” cabinet said in a statement released on Thursday.

“The plan remains within the policy framework of pursuing a diversified energy mix that reduces reliance on a single or few primary energy sources. It will be revised in line with the changing energy sector environment.”

Cabinet approved the release of the draft IRP for public consultations in August 2019. These took place between September and November.

“Most of the inputs received from the public, academics, experts from the energy sector and relevant stakeholders such as the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) and the portfolio committee on energy, were included into the IRP2019,” cabinet’s statement on its Wednesday meeting said.

The approved IRP will be gazetted and accessible through the department of mineral resources & energy website.

