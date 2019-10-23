Politics

'Under siege' Mmusi Maimane plans to step down as DA leader today: Sources

23 October 2019 - 12:02 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Speculation is rife that Mmusi Maimane will today resign as leader of the DA.
Speculation is rife that Mmusi Maimane will today resign as leader of the DA.
Image: Trevor Samson

The DA's Mmusi Maimane has called a press conference for Wednesday afternoon - amid speculation that he intends stepping down as party leader.

The time of the press conference has shifted from 1pm to 3pm, and will be held in Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE understands that Maimane has told some party leaders close to him that he intends to quit his job at a federal executive meeting in Johannesburg today.

The fed-ex meeting was originally scheduled to discuss City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s surprise resignation on Monday.

A DA leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Maimane had indicated that he was quitting his job because of the election of former party leader Helen Zille as the party’s federal council chair at the weekend.

“He is quitting because of Helen’s election,” said the leader. 

The leader said Maimane could not be convinced against his decision to quit the leadership position, at a meeting after Mashaba’s resignation.

Maimane was present at Mashaba’s news conference to announce his resignation and shocked many when he labelled the outgoing mayor his hero, a few moments after the businessman slammed the DA.

“He wants to step down, only as party leader ... because he is under siege,” a DA leader said of Maimane.

Herman Mashaba resigned from his post as Johannesburg mayor on October 21 2019. He listed unhappiness with the direction of the DA as a major factor for his departure. This leaves an uncertain future for the coalition in the city. Sunday Times political reporter Zingisa Mvumvu reports.

MORE

Independent DA review flags 'indecisive' leadership by Maimane

An independent review of the DA has found party leader Mmusi Maimane wanting, with his “indecisive” leadership said to have caused deep divisions ...
Politics
1 day ago

Phumzile van Damme rallies behind Maimane after Zille's election into new position

Phumzile Van Damme has thrown her weight behind Mmusi Maimane amid speculation that he will be ousted as party leader.
Politics
2 days ago

Mmusi Maimane thanks Herman Mashaba: 'You are a hero to me'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Johannesburg mayor for his services to the DA and the residents of the city
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Government irregular spending up from R50bn to R61bn Politics
  2. WATCH | Ndlozi has DD Mabuza stuttering about the industrial revolution Politics
  3. 'Under siege' Mmusi Maimane plans to step down as DA leader today: Sources Politics
  4. From resignation to rest: Six must-read stories on Herman Mashaba Politics
  5. WATCH | Video of Malema ‘prophesying' about Zille re-emerges Politics

Latest Videos

Playgrounds turned into battlefields: Are school kids becoming more violent?
'Don't panic!': Here's what you need to know about SA airlines grounding planes
X