WATCH LIVE | DA's Mmusi Maimane addresses media amid resignation rumours

TimesLIVE understands that Mmusi Maimane has told some party leaders close to him that he intends to quit his job at a federal executive meeting in Johannesburg today.

A DA leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Maimane had indicated that he was quitting his job because of the election of former party leader Helen Zille as the party’s federal council chair at the weekend.

The leader said Maimane could not be convinced against his decision to quit the leadership position at a meeting after Mashaba’s resignation.

“He wants to step down, only as party leader ... because he is under siege,” a DA leader said of Maimane.