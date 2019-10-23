Politics

WATCH LIVE | DA's Mmusi Maimane addresses media amid resignation rumours

23 October 2019 - 17:24 By TIMESLIVE

TimesLIVE understands that Mmusi Maimane has told some party leaders close to him that he intends to quit his job at a federal executive meeting in Johannesburg today.

A DA leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Maimane had indicated that he was quitting his job because of the election of former party leader Helen Zille as the party’s federal council chair at the weekend.

The leader said Maimane could not be convinced against his decision to quit the leadership position at a meeting after Mashaba’s resignation.

“He wants to step down, only as party leader ... because he is under siege,” a DA leader said of Maimane.

MORE

Independent DA review flags 'indecisive' leadership by Maimane

An independent review of the DA has found party leader Mmusi Maimane wanting, with his “indecisive” leadership said to have caused deep divisions ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mmusi Maimane thanks Herman Mashaba: 'You are a hero to me'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Johannesburg mayor for his services to the DA and the residents of the city
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | DA leader Mmusi Maimane quits Politics
  2. ANC top six are not robots, we cannot always agree: Jessie Duarte Politics
  3. Transparency, Mashaba and Maimane: Five quotes from Helen Zille Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | DA's Mmusi Maimane addresses media amid resignation rumours Politics
  5. 'If Mmusi goes, I go' - DA federal chair Athol Trollip throws party into crisis Politics

Latest Videos

Ndlozi has DD Mabuza stuttering about the industrial revolution
Playgrounds turned into battlefields: Are school kids becoming more violent?
X