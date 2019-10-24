From Mashaba to Maimane and Trollip: DA members keep getting off the blue train

The tumultuous events in the DA are the gift that keeps on giving.

In less than a week, SA has had to keep up with who's in and who's leaving.

Here's a wrap of what went down:

What's the tea? Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip resigned from their respective positions in the DA on Wednesday.

Say what now? Yes! The same leader who claimed that the party was for “all” South Africans stepped down singing a different tune this time, along with the party's outgoing federal chairperson who said it was his “time” to go.

Wait, hold up. Maimane said what? He gleefully bashed the DA, saying: “ There comes a time when leaders must step back from all the noise and conjecture, and make a sober and honest assessment as to what the future holds ... The DA is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all.”