Helen Zille reminds Herman Mashaba of the good old days: 'What went wrong?'

Helen Zille, the DA's newly elected federal council chairperson, did not take kindly to being the reason for Herman Mashaba's resignation as Johannesburg mayor and has set out to prove there hasn't always been bad blood between them.

Zille dug into Twitter's archives and shared a screenshot of a March tweet by Mashaba, in which he said Zille was not racist. The post said, in part, “In all the years I have known Helen Zille, anyone calling her racist is actually a racist herself/himself”.

“I wonder what changed?" asked Zille.