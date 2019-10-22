Politics

Helen Zille reminds Herman Mashaba of the good old days: 'What went wrong?'

22 October 2019 - 11:03 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Helen Zille, the DA's newly elected federal council chairperson.
Image: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS/file photo

Helen Zille, the DA's newly elected federal council chairperson, did not take kindly to being the reason for Herman Mashaba's resignation as Johannesburg mayor and has set out to prove there hasn't always been bad blood between them.

Zille dug into Twitter's archives and shared a screenshot of a March tweet by Mashaba, in which he said Zille was not racist. The post said, in part, “In all the years I have known Helen Zille, anyone calling her racist is actually a racist herself/himself”.

“I wonder what changed?" asked Zille.

Mashaba tendered his resignation as Johannesburg mayor and member of the DA, citing Zille as the reason.  

“The election of Helen Zille as federal council chairperson represents a victory for people in the DA who stand opposed to my beliefs and value system. I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in SA in 2019.”

Zille beat DA MPs Thomas Walters, Athol Trollip and Mike Waters to the federal council position.

Herman Mashaba resigned from his post as Johannesburg mayor on October 21 2019. He listed unhappiness with the direction of the DA as a major factor for his departure. This leaves an uncertain future for the coalition in the city. Sunday Times political reporter Zingisa Mvumvu reports.

